Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,200 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.1 %

BOOT traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. 17,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $134.50.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.