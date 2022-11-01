Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,471,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Applied Blockchain makes up approximately 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 1.48% of Applied Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

Applied Blockchain Stock Performance

APLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Insider Activity at Applied Blockchain

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 143,490 shares of company stock valued at $306,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.