Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

GPMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 1,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,037. The stock has a market cap of $414.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

