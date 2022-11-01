Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
GPMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 1,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,037. The stock has a market cap of $414.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 666.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
