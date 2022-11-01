Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Up 8.4%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 13,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 591,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Gray Television by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

