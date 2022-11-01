Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Ajax Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,681. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $195.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 408.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $536,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

