Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.27. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 5,989 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,264,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after buying an additional 72,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249,846 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,537,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 357,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.