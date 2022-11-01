Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.42

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPEAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.00.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.