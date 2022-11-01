Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

GHL opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,324.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,324.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674,396.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $871,085 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

