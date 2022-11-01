Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GHL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 129,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $333,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674,396.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares in the company, valued at $13,674,396.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $286,580.49. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,681.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $871,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

