Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Greenlane Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.87). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 36.8% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,099,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 833,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Greenlane by 775.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 629,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 865,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 225,906 shares in the last quarter.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

