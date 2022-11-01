Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.15%.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 4.1 %
GLRE stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.55.
GLRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
