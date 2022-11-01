GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 295,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
GreenPower Motor stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.20.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 million. On average, analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
