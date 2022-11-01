Greg D. Bertrand Sells 12,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.11. 4,799,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

