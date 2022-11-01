Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GCMG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

Grosvenor Capital Management stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,050. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 186.25%. The firm had revenue of $104.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

