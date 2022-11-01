Grove Price Hits $0.0000 (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Grove token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grove has a market cap of $2.35 million and $5.10 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grove has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.76 or 0.31664788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012367 BTC.

About Grove

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

