Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.3 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
GUZOF remained flat at 1.95 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.57. Grupo Herdez has a fifty-two week low of 1.18 and a fifty-two week high of 2.05.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
