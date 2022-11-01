H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $27.08

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $30.22. H World Group shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 3,613 shares changing hands.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

H World Group Trading Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

