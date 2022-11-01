Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.39. 2,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,923. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

