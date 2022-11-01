Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HWCPZ opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

