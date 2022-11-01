Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up about 0.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,851 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,073,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. 106,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

