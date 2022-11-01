Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 38,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 336,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

