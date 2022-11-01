Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stake Raised by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

