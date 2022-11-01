Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.98. 39,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

