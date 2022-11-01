Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,068 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after buying an additional 378,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,364,000 after buying an additional 164,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,956,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

SWX traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,444. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.