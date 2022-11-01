Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 49.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 29.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OGS stock traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. 9,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.