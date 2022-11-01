Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sempra makes up 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 47.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 20.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.4 %

SRE traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. 12,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,185. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.54. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

