Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Up 10.9% in October

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 122,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harmonic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Harmonic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

