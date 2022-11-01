Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Up 10.9% in October

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 141,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.