Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.68 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. 307,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.