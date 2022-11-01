Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

