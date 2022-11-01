Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Short Interest Up 7.3% in October

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Harsco by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Harsco by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harsco by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 919,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

