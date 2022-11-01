Harvest Finance Price Hits $38.28 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $26.08 million and approximately $827,482.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $38.28 or 0.00187334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

