Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $95.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. Hasbro has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

