Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Melius initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Hawaiian Company Profile

Shares of HA stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.