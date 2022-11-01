Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International Company Profile

Shares of HAYN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 71,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,177. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

See Also

