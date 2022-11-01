Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.89. Hayward shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 12,249 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYW. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Hayward Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Hayward Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,191,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hayward by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 70,609 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 644,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 72,909 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 8.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Stories

