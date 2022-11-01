Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.89. Hayward shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 12,249 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYW. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.59.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.
