HC Wainwright Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to Neutral

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ZYME opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 91.78% and a negative net margin of 749.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

