Head to Head Comparison: Valens (VLNS) versus Its Rivals

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Valens to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valens and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Valens alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.30 Valens Competitors $264.14 million -$80.24 million -9.73

Valens’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

5.0% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Valens and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 185 523 716 41 2.42

Valens presently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 171.29%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 144.20%. Given Valens’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Valens is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 475.54% -6.92% 112.98%

Summary

Valens rivals beat Valens on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.