HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. 35,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,334. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HealthEquity by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.