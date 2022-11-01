Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €109.00 to €105.00. The company traded as low as $40.71 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 104172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Heineken from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.
Heineken Trading Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
