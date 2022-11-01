Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT stock remained flat at $0.28 on Tuesday. 79,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,215. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 242.72% and a negative net margin of 2,506.66%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

