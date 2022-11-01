Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HLX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,309,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 665,595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.