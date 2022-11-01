Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.85 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HINT opened at GBX 166.95 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 184 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £327.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.65.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.