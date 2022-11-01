Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.85 Per Share

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HINT opened at GBX 166.95 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 184 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £327.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.65.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.