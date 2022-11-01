Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.86. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $163.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.69 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 229,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,593.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

