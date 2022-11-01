Heronetta Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Heronetta Management L.P. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.9% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 90.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 209.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 421,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395,070. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

