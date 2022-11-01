Heronetta Management L.P. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 7.3% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 20,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,841. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

