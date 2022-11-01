Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 31,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. 474,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,082,530. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 701,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after buying an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 97,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

