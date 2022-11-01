Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,718. The stock has a market cap of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.