Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBBGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,718. The stock has a market cap of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

