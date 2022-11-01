Hidigital btc Price Tops $3.81 (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00018643 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $8.00 billion and $75,309.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,437.07 or 0.31499803 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012303 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.79959972 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $93,690.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

