HitBTC Token (HIT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.04 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.55 or 0.31481663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012296 BTC.

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

